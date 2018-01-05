Budget How much is enough?

You need a sensible budget for your holidays. You don't need to spend a fortune.



Think about three things: how much you have at your disposal, where you're going and what you want, and adapt your budget accordingly.



Be clear about how much you want to spend.



We often end up going over budget on holidays, but at the same time you're there to enjoy yourself so there's no point in spoiling your fun by scrimping and spending hours looking around to find the lowest priced tomatoes.



Work out how much you need

The other big no-no as far as budget goes is living la vida loca for the first week on the pretext that you're out to enjoy yourself and then finding you can't cough up £15 for a boat trip on the last night.



Don't let yourself go: prioritise. £10 a day on sunloungers could add up to enough for a SCUBA diving lesson or a nice meal out on the last day.



Decide what you want from your holiday (day trips, activities, nights out, nice meals, shopping trips?) and budget accordingly.





