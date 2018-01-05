>
Tasha de Vasconcelos profile: interview with Tasha de Vasconcelos

Tasha de Vasconcelos © Pascal Rostain
Tasha de Vasconcelos has worked as a supermodel alongside the likes of Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. But before her life as a model, Tasha suffered years in exile. At the age of 8, she had to flee her native country of Mozambique which was torn apart by civil war. Then a few years later she was forced to flee Rhodesia. She could have made do with her looks but she took up studying and founded a hospital in Malawi to help mums-to-be protect themselves from AIDS. Through her organization AMOR, Tasha has found her calling in life.

Describe yourself in 5 words? 
Traumatized, alone, believing, forgiving, loving.

How do you shake up female clichés in your daily life (job, family…)?
In my day-to-day life, I shake up clichés by being a spokeswoman and businesswoman. It doesn't bother me to speak "man to man" with a finance tycoon so I can get funding for my hospital. I can be a businesswoman when I need to; like speaking to the European Commission on the subject of poverty, finding practical solutions to tragedies... all of that.

What are you most proud of?    

Tasha de Vasconcelos © Pascal Rostain
        
The 789 babies born in the organization's hospital, in good health and in decent sanitary and medical conditions.

How do you imagine male/female relations in 20 years time?
I hope that they'll become female/male relations! Why is it always men first?


Find our more about Tasha de Vasconcelos's AMOR organization:

www.amorinternational.org




  
Women in Focus Editor
08/03/2011
