Tasha de Vasconcelos profile: interview with Tasha de Vasconcelos

Tasha de Vasconcelos has worked as a supermodel alongside the likes of Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. But before her life as a model, Tasha suffered years in exile. At the age of 8, she had to flee her native country of Mozambique which was torn apart by civil war. Then a few years later she was forced to flee Rhodesia. She could have made do with her looks but she took up studying and founded a hospital in Malawi to help mums-to-be protect themselves from AIDS. Through her organization AMOR, Tasha has found her calling in life.
Describe yourself in 5 words?
Traumatized, alone, believing, forgiving, loving.
How do you shake up female clichés in your daily life (job, family…)?
In my day-to-day life, I shake up clichés by being a spokeswoman and businesswoman. It doesn't bother me to speak "man to man" with a finance tycoon so I can get funding for my hospital. I can be a businesswoman when I need to; like speaking to the European Commission on the subject of poverty, finding practical solutions to tragedies... all of that.
What are you most proud of?
The 789 babies born in the organization's hospital, in good health and in decent sanitary and medical conditions.
How do you imagine male/female relations in 20 years time?
I hope that they'll become female/male relations! Why is it always men first?
Find our more about Tasha de Vasconcelos's AMOR organization:
www.amorinternational.org