Tasha de Vasconcelos profile: interview with Tasha de Vasconcelos

Tasha de Vasconcelos © Pascal Rostain Tasha de Vasconcelos has worked as a supermodel alongside the likes of Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. But before her life as a model, Tasha suffered years in exile. At the age of 8, she had to flee her native country of Mozambique which was torn apart by civil war. Then a few years later she was forced to flee Rhodesia. She could have made do with her looks but she took up studying and founded a hospital in Malawi to help mums-to-be protect themselves from AIDS. Through her organization AMOR, Tasha has found her calling in life. Describe yourself in 5 words?

Traumatized, alone, believing, forgiving, loving.



How do you shake up female clichés in your daily life (job, family…)?

In my day-to-day life, I shake up clichés by being a spokeswoman and businesswoman. It doesn't bother me to speak "man to man" with a finance tycoon so I can get funding for my hospital. I can be a businesswoman when I need to; like speaking to the European Commission on the subject of poverty, finding practical solutions to tragedies... all of that.



What are you most proud of? Tasha de Vasconcelos © Pascal Rostain

The 789 babies born in the organization's hospital, in good health and in decent sanitary and medical conditions. How do you imagine male/female relations in 20 years time?

I hope that they'll become female/male relations! Why is it always men first?





Find our more about Tasha de Vasconcelos's AMOR organization:



www.amorinternational.org





