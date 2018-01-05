>
>

Time management tips: Get more done in less time

 
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
In this article
Time management tips: Get more done in less time

Do you feel like you're always busy but never actually get anything done? Us too!

It's especially frustrating when you have a friend who seems to always get things done, while you just watch your to-do list grow and grow. 

It's not just our list of things to do at work, it's the things at home too, that bit of DIY that has been on hold for three months, getting a hair cut, even fun things like getting the chance to read your book can get pushed to the bottom of the to-do list.

Yep, we are in desperate need of some handy time management tips.

We want to be that person who gets everything done, fast! So we spoke to Laura Stack, author of What To Do When There's Too Much To Do: Reduce Tasks, Increase Results and Save 90 Minutes a Day, and Lucy Seifert from Life Coach London.

They told us anyone can learn to manage their time better and gave us some excellent time management tips.
Sophie Herdman
22/11/2013
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe massive rose gold trend
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         