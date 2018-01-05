Time management tips: Get more done in less time

Do you feel like you're always busy but never actually get anything done? Us too!



It's especially frustrating when you have a friend who seems to always get things done, while you just watch your to-do list grow and grow.



It's not just our list of things to do at work, it's the things at home too, that bit of DIY that has been on hold for three months, getting a hair cut, even fun things like getting the chance to read your book can get pushed to the bottom of the to-do list.



Yep, we are in desperate need of some handy time management tips.



We want to be that person who gets everything done, fast! So we spoke to Laura Stack, author of What To Do When There's Too Much To Do: Reduce Tasks, Increase Results and Save 90 Minutes a Day, and Lucy Seifert from Life Coach London.



They told us anyone can learn to manage their time better and gave us some excellent time management tips.

