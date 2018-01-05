Write down your goals

Doing tasks that you don't need to do is, as we know, a big fat waste of time.



So how do you work out which tasks are important, and which aren't worth doing?



According to Lucy, you need to decide what your goals are first, then you can work out what you should and shouldn't do.



"You can't prepare a to-do list or prioritise your tasks until you have set yourself goals - short term and long term," she says.



This tip is probably most applicable to work, so write down exactly what you want to achieve today, this week and this month.



Lucy says it's important that you write the goals down, don't just think about them. "Writing will focus you, merely trusting ideas and plans to your memory means they'll float off into the air," she says.



Plus, being specific helps you to plan. "Walk an hour a day is a more specific goal than get fitter," she says.