>
>
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
  
Write down your goals
In this article

Write down your goals


Doing tasks that you don't need to do is, as we know, a big fat waste of time.

So how do you work out which tasks are important, and which aren't worth doing?

According to Lucy, you need to decide what your goals are first, then you can work out what you should and shouldn't do.

"You can't prepare a to-do list or prioritise your tasks until you have set yourself goals - short term and long term," she says.

This tip is probably most applicable to work, so write down exactly what you want to achieve today, this week and this month.

Lucy says it's important that you write the goals down, don't just think about them. "Writing will focus you, merely trusting ideas and plans to your memory means they'll float off into the air," she says.

Plus, being specific helps you to plan. "Walk an hour a day is a more specific goal than get fitter," she says.
Sophie Herdman
22/11/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Stars who married the same person twice ...Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         