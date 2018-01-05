>
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
  
List and number tasks
In this article

List and number tasks


Ok, so now you've worked out what your goals are, you can decide which tasks are most important, and which you should do first.

Lucy says you should make a list of tasks that are just a waste of time, and then discard them. 

Once you've decided which tasks you're going to do, number each one so you know which to do first, second and third.

Also, take five minutes at the end of every day to think about what you're going to do tomorrow.

That way, you can get off to a quick start in the morning, rather than faffing around thinking about what you're going to do that day.
Sophie Herdman
22/11/2013
