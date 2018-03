In this article













Time your tasks

The final tip from Lucy is to do the right tasks at the right time, which is something we hadn't thought about before.



"Do the tasks that matter at your most alert times of the day," she says.



She tells us to think about our body clocks, when are you most awake? It's normally in the morning, so do your most important tasks then.



"Most people also have a sleepy time of day, often after lunch. That's the time to do your more routine, easier activities," Lucy says.