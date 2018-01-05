>
>
Self help: unlocking your soul

Self help: find happiness in your life

   

Discover your potential © Hemera - Self help: find happiness in your life
Discover your potential © Hemera


When your soul is unlocked:

  • Your soul is your magnificence and the essence of who you are deep within your core being and has been with you during many lifetimes.
     
  • Your soul is part of your higher-self which knows what your life here in this school on earth should be. Listen to its wisdom.  We all come here for a reason which is to experience life and grow through learning and feeling. We learn from each other too. Acceptance of yourself and others is a release. Nothing or no one is perfect.
     
  • Your soul is never judgemental. It is we or others who judge us. Don’t live through your ego.
     
  • Your soul is love. Start doing what you love in life.
     
  • Let the beauty of your soul shine and your beauty will glow as others begin to see your light.  This is truly a beautiful feeling.
     
  • When you learn to just be…you set yourself free.  Enjoy your journey as the unique and special person you are. Life is meant to be fun – so go and have some fun as you remind yourself of your magnificence – don’t hide it any more. Enjoy being ‘you.’
     
Sheila Steptoe has written two inspirational self help books. Before I get old  and Master your own destiny which details the tools and techniques needed to change your approach to life.

Other inspirational articles on soFeminine.co.uk you may enjoy:




  
 
Women in Focus Editor
12/08/2010
Reader ranking:3.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouNaturally beautiful celebrities
Play Our 2048 Game! Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         