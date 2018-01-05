Self help: unlocking your soul

Self help: find happiness in your life Discover your potential © Hemera

When your soul is unlocked: Your soul is your magnificence and the essence of who you are deep within your core being and has been with you during many lifetimes.



Your soul is part of your higher-self which knows what your life here in this school on earth should be. Listen to its wisdom. We all come here for a reason which is to experience life and grow through learning and feeling. We learn from each other too. Acceptance of yourself and others is a release. Nothing or no one is perfect.



Your soul is never judgemental. It is we or others who judge us. Don’t live through your ego.



Your soul is love. Start doing what you love in life.



Let the beauty of your soul shine and your beauty will glow as others begin to see your light. This is truly a beautiful feeling.



When you learn to just be…you set yourself free. Enjoy your journey as the unique and special person you are. Life is meant to be fun – so go and have some fun as you remind yourself of your magnificence – don’t hide it any more. Enjoy being ‘you.’

Sheila Steptoe has written two inspirational self help books. Before I get old and Master your own destiny which details the tools and techniques needed to change your approach to life.



