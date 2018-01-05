Self help: Unlocking your soul Visualisation is a powerful technique © iStockphoto

When you truly 'wake up' to who you are, life changes. You begin to feel the beautiful experience of serenity. Your life will never be the same again.

Everyone has a unique spiritual journey and life blueprint and one of our lessons is to evolve into who we truly are. Everyone is different so what is right for one person may not be right for you. Learn to live your own life as you go with the flow rather than swimming against the tide.

Unlock your soul and find happiness:

You are perfect just as you are right now. Everything that has happened in your life has made you the person you are. Learn from these experiences by letting go of the hurt someone may have caused you. Forgiveness is a powerful step… and you may need to forgive yourself too.



Every thought you have creates the life and experiences around you. Change your thoughts into a more positive frame and you change your life. This is powerful but your thoughts create your reality so listen to your ‘self-talk’.



Visualisation is one of the most useful tools to create a better life. What you visualise you materialise so start making mental images of what you would like your life to be like in a few years time. Imagination makes dreams become reality.



We are all made up of energy and like attracts like. Look at the people around you – are they draining your energy or inspiring you? Sometimes we have to let others go who stop us moving on. Once you let them go other like minded people will suddenly appear in your life.



Ignite the passion that may have laid dormant for some time. A passion and purpose makes life meaningful so you wake up in the morning raring to go.



Start taking small steps outside your comfort zone. Small steps are believable and therefore achievable. The more action you take, the more results you get.



Make time for you every day. Learn to relax and listen to the inner thoughts and ideas that may pop into your head. These are your inner guidance and wisdom from your soul.



Learn to praise yourself and others. We all achieve so much more than we realise but sometimes we concentrate on the negatives instead of the positives. Appreciate all that you have in your life right now. Make a list of your qualities and you may surprise yourself. Ask others and you may be blown away!





