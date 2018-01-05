Video: 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence



Do you know how many women experience domestic violence in their life time? It’s one in four women. If you were to collect a group of four of your friends right now, statistics say that one of them would have experienced it. It means that right now someone you know, whether it’s a family member, friend or colleague, could be at risk.



As part of its 1in4women campaign, Refuge today released a brilliant interactive video that asks what you would do if someone told you that they were experiencing domestic violence and teaches you how to support them. Chances are you’ll discover something that you never knew. If you are experiencing domestic violence or you know someone who is, Refuge has lots of information including what domestic violence actually is, what the signs are and how you can help.

Share this video with anyone and everyone you know - you could make a big difference to someone’s life.







