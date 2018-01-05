|
Satisfy yourself: What makes women feel most satisfied
|
Satisfy yourself: What makes women feel most satisfied
Whoever said we're difficult to please was clearly not trying very hard to understand us.
According to a new survey by Reebok's 'Satisfaction' campaign women are just as satisfied by having a clean house as they are having sex (a whole 65%) and that's not the only thing that makes us happy.
How to please a woman:
The results show that if you want to make a woman satisfied you only have to look as far as her friends as 74% of women find laughing with friends just as satisfying as going on holiday.
Many of us find the detail in life full of pleasure - clean sheets on the bed are reportedly more satisfying than receiving jewelry or getting a new handbag (41%) - (they clearly didn't talk to our fashion team!)
And rather than sex, it was feeling fit and healthy that makes 71% of women feel satisfied.
Supermodel Helena Christensen who is supporting the Reebok EasyTone campaign agrees, but then you couldn't be dissatisfied with a super body like hers.
Helena said: "I travel a lot with my work, so spending time with my family and friends is important to me. It's interesting to see that I'm not alone - 64% of women questioned in the Reebok Satisfaction Survey feel most satisfied when they're simply spending time with family."
Other than working out and leading a fabulously glam life, Helena likes to spend time hanging out with her son, helping him with his maths homework, reading a good book in bed, traveling, photography, collecting antiques, watching the sun set over the ocean, and eating. Sounds like our kinda girl.
Surprised by any of these results?
91% of women said that they would rather have good health than be thin
75% said that they would rather have a good sex life than be thin
More women choose to have a flat stomach (64%) than no cellulite 36%
80% of single women believe that falling in love would make them more satisfied
88% of women would rather have a happy relationship than a good sex life
Only 19% of women are satisfied with their appearance
83% of women say that being fitter would make them feel more satisfied
For more information visit www.reebok.com
|
Women in Focus Editor
09/02/2012
|
|