Satisfy yourself: What makes women feel most satisfied Helena Christensen wears Reebok EasyTones © Reebok What makes women feel most satisfied? Chocolate, sex or shopping? In fact it's none of these, as women find the most satisfaction in the simple things in life.



Whoever said we're difficult to please was clearly not trying very hard to understand us.



According to a new survey by Reebok's 'Satisfaction' campaign women are just as satisfied by having a clean house as they are having sex (a whole 65%) and that's not the only thing that makes us happy. How to please a woman:



Many of us find the detail in life full of pleasure - clean sheets on the bed are reportedly more satisfying than receiving jewelry or getting a new handbag (41%) - (they clearly didn't talk to our fashion team!)



And rather than sex, it was feeling fit and healthy that makes 71% of women feel satisfied.



Supermodel Helena Christensen who is supporting the Reebok EasyTone campaign agrees, but then you couldn't be dissatisfied with a super body like hers.



Helena said: "I travel a lot with my work, so spending time with my family and friends is important to me. It's interesting to see that I'm not alone - 64% of women questioned in the Reebok Satisfaction Survey feel most satisfied when they're simply spending time with family."



Other than working out and leading a fabulously glam life, Helena likes to spend time hanging out with her son, helping him with his maths homework, reading a good book in bed, traveling, photography, collecting antiques, watching the sun set over the ocean, and eating. Sounds like our kinda girl.

Surprised by any of these results?

91% of women said that they would rather have good health than be thin The results show that if you want to make a woman satisfied you only have to look as far as her friends as 74% of women find laughing with friends just as satisfying as going on holiday.Many of us find the detail in life full of pleasure - clean sheets on the bed are reportedly more satisfying than receiving jewelry or getting a new handbag (41%) - (they clearly didn't talk to our fashion team!)And rather than sex, it was feeling fit and healthy that makes 71% of women feel satisfied.Supermodel Helena Christensen who is supporting the Reebok EasyTone campaign agrees, but then you couldn't be dissatisfied with a super body like hers.Helena said: "I travel a lot with my work, so spending time with my family and friends is important to me. It's interesting to see that I'm not alone - 64% of women questioned in the Reebok Satisfaction Survey feel most satisfied when they're simply spending time with family."of women said that they would rather have good health than be thin 75% said that they would rather have a good sex life than be thin More women choose to have a flat stomach (64%) than no cellulite 36% 80% of single women believe that falling in love would make them more satisfied 88% of women would rather have a happy relationship than a good sex life Only 19% of women are satisfied with their appearance 83% of women say that being fitter would make them feel more satisfied



For more information visit www.reebok.com

of women say that being fitter would make them feel more satisfied



What makes you feel most satisfied? Chocolate Sex Shopping Exercising Eating Laughing with friends Spending time with family

