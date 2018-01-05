Meet the stay-at-home millionaires

Women entrepreneurs Successful women entrepreneurs like Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne learn how to juggle © Genius Bread So, how have these women managed to strike a balance with their business responsibilities and their family commitments?



One woman who is fresh from the struggle is Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, CEO of Genius Bread, which has only been trading for a year. Although doing very well, Lucinda is quick to point out that the company is young and she does not yet fall into the millionaire category.



However, she admits that hard work and focus are essential when starting a business, which can be hard to make time for when juggling a hectic family life as well.



‘I am fiercely family minded,’ she says. ‘I always do the school run and we have a family meal every evening. I was at home with my children for eight years but since the company has taken off I have had to travel more, which has been hard.’



Lucinda says that starting the company, (which was founded when her son was diagnosed with gluten intolerance), was only possible because she has high levels of energy, determination and a supportive husband.



‘I had no childcare in those early years and used to work when the children were asleep and on Saturday and Sunday mornings.’ She says the hardest thing was working in short bursts. ‘I would advise anyone thinking of starting their own business at home to arrange childcare for just two mornings a week, it just gives you a stretch of time to work uninterrupted.’



Laura Tenison agrees: ‘When the kids were small I used to arrange for a baby sitter from 7pm until 11pm so I could get back to work after they’d gone to bed,’ she says. She also points out that high energy levels are essential because insomnia is the natural state for a businesswoman and mother.



‘You have to get used to the sleep deprivation,’ she says. Dawn Gibbons believes that entrepreneurs are simply dreamers with get up and go, who won’t stop until they achieve their goals.



‘It’s all about daring to be different and believing in what you’re doing,’ she says.



So if you’re wondering if you’ve got what it takes, stop thinking just about it and go for it!



Continue reading on SoFeminine.co.uk:

> Inspirational Women: Jewellery designer Daisy Knights

> Being a working mum

> 20 women who will shape our future







