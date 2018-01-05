Becoming a millionaire: the right philosophy © Brand X Pictures Along with the type of businesses being run by women another thing they have in common is their business philosophy.



‘Women treat their companies rather like they would a child,’ says Laura Tennison. ‘Many of my staff have been with me from the beginning and the first person I recruited was an old family friend. You have to look after them.’





As well as a great philosophy in staff care, there is also importance placed on things like the sourcing of fair-trade materials and making sure the running of the business is as ecologically sound as possible. Many also focus on what they can do for the communities around them.



Jojo Mamam Bebe is still based in Newport, Wales, where Laura’s family is from, because she believes in supporting the local economy. The company also works closely with the Nema Foundation based in Mozambique, Africa by providing administration services for the charity.



‘I’d rather have a small company that I am proud of, that does things in the right way and looks after its staff, than a huge company that I am not,’ she says. And when Dawn Gibbons sold Flowcrete, for an excess of 30 million, her first priority was giving back.



‘I didn’t want a Bentley and a mansion, like my husband did,’ she says. ‘Of course it is lovely being able to have the life I want and not worry about money but most of all I wanted to put something back.’





