It's International Women's Dayand while there's plenty to celebrate there's also a lot left to fight for. We've put together some of the hard-to-hear stats that show the reality of women's place in the world in 2013. From the gender pay gap to sexism at work and issues like marital rape there's still a long way to go before men and women are on a level. As our Managing Editor Ursula Dewey says: "Educating people about the reality of female inequality is the first step to abolishing it forever - we can't afford to be complacent."
Women in the World 2013: International Women's Day
If you want to embed this infographic for your site just copy and paste the code below!