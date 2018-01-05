37 weeks pregnant | Pregnancy week 37 37 weeks pregnant © iStockphoto

So a few days ago I had my midwife appointment and I felt terrible. I had really bad backache, felt terribly tired and the odd tightening and relaxing of my tummy. So as I was waiting for my appointment I was trying to hold it together while suffering loads of hot flushes, and getting whiter by the minute. The midwife can see it in my face that I’m not feeling quite right. My blood pressure was high, I was nauseous and had an upset stomach. On examination she found that the baby was very low and the midwife could only feel one fifth of the baby's head.



Basically the baby was engaged and he was not moving from my pelvic region. As I was being examined the contractions were obvious and she could feel them come on and off, as could I! Anyway after all the prodding and the listening to baby's heart, the midwife deduced that baby was engaged and I was in early labor.



Now you would think that would mean that baby was I imminent but no! It means your body is getting ready but until you have your mucous show, or your water breaks or you’re having regular contractions then this stage could last hours, days or just stop altogether.

For days later, no baby. The symptoms of early labor have been on and off but nothing committal. As I sit here writing this I'm having contractions which are painful so don't be surprised that this is a short blog post.



However just as I think they are gaining tempo, they slow down or completely stop. It's not only inconvenient as I can't keep up with my little boy (if I run it feels like my pelvis will break open. It’s also getting me down, as every day someone rings to see if there is any sign of a baby - yes! But he’s not coming out just yet!



I have another midwife appointment tomorrow which is very close together from the last but because I have had high blood pressure and swelling and no baby yet, they are keeping an eye on things. I'm just hoping baby comes soon!





