In this article





















Antenatal classes: key questions answered



Getting pregnant is the easy part (well, sort of), but knowing about what to do during your pregnancy birth , and beyond can be a little overwhelming. That's where Antenatal classes come in!Antenatal classes are aimed at providing you with information about everything you need to know as well as setting you up with a support group of people who understand what you're going through when you're expecting.But how can you find out information about antenatal classes? What exactly are they, and do you have to go? How do you choose a course, and what can you expect from the classes?There are a lot of different courses out there, and sorting through them can be a bit of a mission.A good place to start is with the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) , the UK's largest charity for parents and a popular choice for classes. We spoke to Cathy Evans, an NCT antenatal teacher, who gave us the lowdown on what you need to know.Click through to find out why you might want to go, how to arrange classes, what you could learn, and what different options are available.