In this article





















What are the benefits of antenatal classes?

So, what's the point of antenatal classes, and why should you go? Cathy reels off a long list of reasons why classes can benefit new mums-to-be.



First up is the social aspect. "Lots of people find courses are a great way to help with making new friends - people who will be alongside them as they have their babies and become parents," she explains. Many people who meet in class end up staying friends for years.



Of course, a main draw of antenatal classes is the educational part, too! It's natural to have some concerns about this new step in life, and information is your best weapon.



Cathy confirms that all NCT practitioners are trained in their skills to Diploma level, so you can rest assured you're getting professional advice.



Whether you're trying for a straightforward-as-possible birth, are anxious to address your individual fears, or just keen to meet others in the same situation, antenatal classes can help give you the skills and strength you need.



"Many people find their confidence levels are increased after attending a course," says Cathy, "Which in itself makes both birth and parenting an easier prospect."







