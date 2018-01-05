In this article





















But I've already had a baby - should I still go?

Not your first baby? You may still want to consider booking into antenatal classes.



"The NCT often offer refresher courses, or sometimes parents attend regular courses," says Cathy. "Attending a course can enable parents to have a ‘dedicated space’ to think about this new child."



And think about it, are you sure you know it all? Giving birth for the second time might be a completely different experience to the first time, for better or for worse!



Maybe there's something that didn't quite go as planned when you had your first child and you want to address the issue to prepare for a smoother ride.



Or maybe everything went just perfectly, and you want to do all you can to emulate that experience.



Either way, it's worth considering your options.



And, as Cathy adds, "Once again, new friends can be made - which is always helpful!"



