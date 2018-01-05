In this article





















What should I look for in a class?

The best place to start if you're considering antenatal classes is to research what's available to you. This may depend on your region and your budget, so take a look at different options and ask any recent mums you know about their experiences.



Cathy has a few tips on what to keep your eyes open for. "Look for a well-educated practitioner to facilitate the course," she says. "There are many different kinds and not all have well-prepared leaders."



"Check to see what is on in your area," she continues. "Does your local NHS centre provide antenatal education? Then check to see what private providers are around."



Even with these steps, the options can be a little overwhelming.



"A simple internet search can bring up many different kinds and the choice can be bewildering," Cathy agrees. "Even within the NCT there can be several different types of course on offer – although not all areas offer every type."



Read on to find out more about different types of antenatal class...



