>
>
Antenatal classes: key questions answered
  
What should I look for in a class?
In this article

What should I look for in a class?


The best place to start if you're considering antenatal classes is to research what's available to you. This may depend on your region and your budget, so take a look at different options and ask any recent mums you know about their experiences.

Cathy has a few tips on what to keep your eyes open for. "Look for a well-educated practitioner to facilitate the course," she says. "There are many different kinds and not all have well-prepared leaders."

"Check to see what is on in your area," she continues. "Does your local NHS centre provide antenatal education? Then check to see what private providers are around."

Even with these steps, the options can be a little overwhelming.

"A simple internet search can bring up many different kinds and the choice can be bewildering," Cathy agrees. "Even within the NCT there can be several different types of course on offer – although not all areas offer every type."

Read on to find out more about different types of antenatal class... 
Victoria Turk
26/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         