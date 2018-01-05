In this article





















What different courses are there?

Where do we start?!



There are a lot of different types of classes out there, and you need to think about what you're most hoping to gain from attending a course. And remember to always keep in mind your region, budget, and schedule constraints - don't get your heart set on something that just isn't practical for you!



Cathy gives some examples of antenatal classes that may be on offer:



- ‘Standard’ courses - these might involve several weeks of evening or weekend sessions, perhaps lasting two to three hours each. They will include a session on breastfeeding. These are for couples and women on their own or with a friend or relative.



- ‘Intensive’ courses - these might involve a couple of longer sessions, often at a weekend. These are also for couples and women on their own.



- Relax, stretch and breathe (RSB) - this might be a set number of sessions, or a ‘drop-in’ type session that can be attended as many or as few times as wanted. These are for women only and focus on gentle postures, breathing techniques, positions for labour and relaxations.



- NCT Yoga for Pregnancy (YfP) - again the focus is on gentle postures, breathing techniques, positions for labour and relaxations. No previous experience of yoga is needed and the course is suitable for all women, regardless of their fitness levels.





