How can I get onto a course?

Once you've got an idea of what you want, how do you go about arranging to attend a class?



"It depends which kind - ask your midwife what provision is made," advises Cathy. "If you have a birth centre locally, check what they offer. For private courses - again, they differ."



Talk to your midwife, look at your schedule, phone around and see what's out there. It's best to start the whole process earlier rather than later, as some courses get booked up very quickly.



It's best not to wait around for someone to suggest the idea of antenatal classes to you - be proactive and get booking your spot! Cathy says you shouldn't give up immediately if your preferred classes are already full - she suggests emailing the course organiser to see if there are any cancellations.



As for how early in your pregnancy you should attend classes, this can also vary.



"For the NCT, RSB and YfP, they can be attended from around 12 weeks of pregnancy," Cathy says. "A standard course is probably best accessed around 28-30 weeks, while an intensive might be even later on."







