Are antenatal classes expensive?

One of the most common complaints about antenatal classes is the cost, but it's difficult to give any exact figures as, again, things differ across companies and across the country.



Many people can even get classes for free on the NHS, so don't despair just yet!



"Certainly people don’t usually pay for NHS classes – but most private ones charge, even if it is a very small amount," Cathy explains. "NCT courses are priced per hour, and the hourly rate depends on the number of hours in the course and the location of the course."



If you are thinking of going the NCT route, you can opt to add membership to the course price, but you don't have to. And if you're on a low income or receiving certain benefits, you can get a reduced rate - up to 90% off. You can also pay in instalments.



You can check the NCT website for more information, and it's a good idea to ask about any discounts or payment schemes at any other places you're interested in going to.



