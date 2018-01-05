In this article





















What will I learn in class?

As you may have gathered by now, there is a lot of variation between different antenatal classes!



But there are some general things you can expect to be covered.



"An antenatal course will focus on providing people with the information and skills they need to make their own decisions about labour and birth," Cathy summarizes.



She suggests topics this might include:



- Practical skills for labour, including breathing, massage and birth positions



- Pain management choices



- Realistic information on what happens during birth



- Early days with a new baby



"Most NCT courses include a session with a qualified breastfeeding counsellor," she adds.



"The aim of the breastfeeding session is to increase confidence, knowledge and skills in starting and maintaining breastfeeding by providing information and encouraging discussion."

