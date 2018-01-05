In this article





















What's the difference between NHS and private classes?

So why might you prefer to go for a private course if NHS classes are free?



Firstly, it might just be more convenient in terms of when and where the classes take place, or you might find it difficult to get onto an NHS course as they are in high demand.



But you might decide to go private even if NHS classes are available to you - it's all about balancing up what best suits your needs.



"The difference between NHS and NCT courses – again this depends very much on the area!" Cathy explains. "Some NHS classes are very limited in the number of hours, which means they can only cover a limited number of things."



"NCT courses vary too – they are parent-centred so the antenatal teacher will respond to the needs of the group at the time."



In general, a private course will likely be more geared toward your individual concerns, and may offer longer hours and smaller class sizes.



"Numbers tend to be lower in NCT courses than NHS," says Cathy, "Which means people get more opportunity to air their concerns, become friends with people and gain in confidence and skills."



