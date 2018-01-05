In this article





















Where does my partner come in all this?

Of course, it's perfectly fine to attend antenatal classes on your own - after all, you're the one who's going to have the baby!



However, if you want to take a partner along with you - be it the father, a friend, a doula - they will usually be more than welcome to come with you.



This is another thing you can check when you're doing your research.



A partner can benefit a lot from antenatal classes as the more they know about you and what you're going through, the better they'll be able to help.



It gives them a chance to ask any questions they might have that you hadn't thought of, and can settle any of their own concerns.



You may also find it comforting to have someone at the birth who's been through the same preparation as you in antenatal classes.



It helps to get you both in the same page, so you know what to expect and how to keep things running as smoothly as possible!



