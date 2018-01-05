In this article





















What other resources are available?

Whatever your preferences regarding antenatal classes, there are plenty of other resources available to learn more about pregnancy, birth, and being a new mum.



"Just as there are different courses that suit different people, there are different books that do the same," says Cathy. "A quick internet search throws up thousands of possibilities!"



Check out websites, visit your local library, and ask friends what books and internet resources they've enjoyed using.



Cathy has a few recommendations of her own. "Lots of people like 'Expecting: Everything You Need to Know About pregnancy, Labour and birth,' by Anna McGrail and Daphne Metland," she says.



"And 'What Every Parent Needs to Know' by Margot Sunderland can be a useful book to have too."



You can never have too much information, so start saving up those book vouchers!



