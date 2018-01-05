Things to prepare while you're pregnant Pregnant: Preparing for the birth Being pregnant is a source of happiness, discoveries and surprises. To begin organising your life after the birth of your baby, you'll have to deal with the ins and outs of maternity leave and paternity leave , as well as the different childcare options if you're going to be going back to work.



You'll discover that choosing a name for your baby can be a great source of amusement but frustration as well. If we could give you one piece of advice it's to never tell anyone the name you've chosen before the birth: there will always be someone who will try to dissuade you from that particular name and thereby sow doubt in your mind. Instead, keep it to yourself, and once baby's born, everyone will say just how well the name suits him/her!



A few weeks before the birth, why not organise a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming birth?



And also give some thought to breastfeeding versus formula milk.

