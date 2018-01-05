Body changes in pregnancy | 12 tips for a beautiful pregnant body

In this article























Body changes in pregnancy



How will my body change during pregnancy? The body changes in



As you body changes in



So to stay looking beautiful and, more importantly, feeling good about yourself while you're



Banish the blues and feel amazing as we celebrate the body changes in



The body changes in pregnancy can be quite a shock: you gain weight , your boobs grow, your back hurts, and your skin is under attack by hormones As you body changes in pregnancy it can give your self-esteem a proper bashing and make you feel horrible about yourself at a time when you should be rejoicing!So to stay looking beautiful and, more importantly, feeling good about yourself while you're pregnant , take a look at our 12 tips to help you look after your body and feel the best you can throughout your pregnancy Banish the blues and feel amazing as we celebrate the body changes in pregnancy and how to make the most of them! © Thinkstock

