Normal pregnancy weight gain

During pregnancy it's only normal to put on weight. However, excessive weight gain can lead to several problems (poor circulation, stretch marks, back pain, etc.)



Your weight won't be monitored by the doctors unless you're either under or over-weight. This means it's up to you to control your weight gain and keep it to sensible levels.



To find out how much you should normally put on you need to know your starting BMI - try the NHS BMI calculator.



Your recommended total gain

Low BMI (less than 19.8) | total normal weight gain 28-40lb (12.5-18kg)

(12.5-18kg) Normal BMI (between 19.8 and 26) | total normal weight gain 25-35lb (11.5-16kg)

(11.5-16kg) High BMI (above 26) | total normal weight gain 15-25lb (7-11.5kg)

If you have any doubts or you become worried at some stage of your pregnancy, don't hesitate to ask your doctor if your weight gain is normal.