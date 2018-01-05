>
>
>
First Trimester
Body changes in pregnancy: 12 tips for pregnancy body beauty
  
Normal pregnancy weight gain
In this article

Normal pregnancy weight gain


During pregnancy it's only normal to put on weight. However, excessive weight gain can lead to several problems (poor circulation, stretch marks, back pain, etc.)

Your weight won't be monitored by the doctors unless you're either under or over-weight. This means it's up to you to control your weight gain and keep it to sensible levels.

To find out how much you should normally put on you need to know your starting BMI - try the NHS BMI calculator.

Your recommended total gain

  • Low BMI (less than 19.8) | total normal weight gain 28-40lb (12.5-18kg)
  • Normal BMI (between 19.8 and 26) | total normal weight gain 25-35lb (11.5-16kg)
  • High BMI (above 26) | total normal weight gain 15-25lb (7-11.5kg)
If you have any doubts or you become worried at some stage of your pregnancy, don't hesitate to ask your doctor if your weight gain is normal.
Parenting Editor
15/04/2012
Tags First Trimester Key concerns Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornSudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         