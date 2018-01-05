Eat up to 2500 kcals per day

Gaining unnecessary weight
is something you would probably prefer to avoid. The best way of doing this is to watch what you eat.
Pregnant
women need between 2000 - 2500 Kcals
per day - spread over 4 meals: breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack, and dinner.
Remember if you are not physically active you'll need LESS calories
so you don't gain unnecessary weight.
Must-haves for your diet
- Vitamins: Vitamin C
(citrus fruits, green vegetables, etc.), Vitamin A (carrots
, tomatoes
, etc.), and Vitamin B (milk, eggs, whole grains).
- Iron: lots of women suffer from iron deficiency, it's therefore important to also eat red meat, fish, lentils, spinach, etc.
- Folic acid, which helps iron work properly in the body: aspragus, almonds, etc.
- Calcium, essential for the formation of your future baby
's skeleton. Try to eat a variety of dairy products: milk, cheese, yoghurt, etc.
- Drink between 1.5 and 2 litres a day. Mix it up by drinking a variety of juices, herbal teas, sparklling water, etc.