Sleep and pregnancy: getting a good night's sleep when pregnant

take it easy! To be in top form, the best remedy is sleep. It can't be repeated enough, during your pregnancy you need to Have a lie down or a lie in In the evening, go to bed early, even if it means reading or doing crosswords for a while.



If you work, fit in a mini siesta at the end of the day, and allow yourself a lie-in at the weekend to catch up on much-needed rest. How to sleep



See also: Is it normal if I sleep badly during pregnancy? "Sleep on your left side, straightening out the leg that's under the weight of your body and bending the other over it.You can also slide a little cushion under the bent knee so your belly isn't constricted," advises Dr. René Frydman.

