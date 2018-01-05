>
First Trimester
Sleep and pregnancy: getting a good night's sleep when pregnant
Sleep and pregnancy: getting a good night's sleep when pregnant


To be in top form, the best remedy is sleep. It can't be repeated enough, during your pregnancy you need to take it easy!

Have a lie down or a lie in

In the evening, go to bed early, even if it means reading or doing crosswords for a while.

If you work, fit in a mini siesta at the end of the day, and allow yourself a lie-in at the weekend to catch up on much-needed rest.

How to sleep

"Sleep on your left side, straightening out the leg that's under the weight of your body and bending the other over it.

You can also slide a little cushion under the bent knee so your belly isn't constricted," advises Dr. René Frydman.


