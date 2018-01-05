>
First Trimester
Body changes in pregnancy: 12 tips for pregnancy body beauty
  
Sport and pregnancy
Sport and pregnancy


What exercise can you do when you're pregnant:

These are the top four ideal sports for pregnant women and if you don't have any particular complications, you can do sport right throughout your pregnancy.

Exercise is strongly recommended to strengthen joints, improve circulation in your legs, stimulate breathing and can even help your body cope with labour.

Avoid sports where you're at risk of falling (cycling, horse riding, skiing, etc.), and only do exercise in moderation. If you weren't previously active then seek medical advice before taking up aquaerobics or swimming and take your walking and yoga session easily at first.

Gill, 34: "I'm 7 months pregnant and I go swimming twice a week. After 20 minutes of backstroke, I go to an aquaerobics class that's held specially for pregnant woman. As well as doing me the world of good, I've met other expectant mums there who have become friends!"


