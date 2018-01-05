Stretch marks in pregnancy
Stretch marks
affect almost 8 in 10 women during their pregnancy
. They appear because of rapid weight gain
and the effect of hormones
. Even Ultimo model Nicola McLean has pregnancy stretch marks (pictured).
How to avoid stretch marks in pregnancy:
- Keep your skin moisturised by using a stretch mark cream for pregnant women on a daily basis.
- We like Derma Mum Stretch Mark Cream and Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Tummy Butter for Stretch Marks - available from all good chemists.
- Gently massage the cream into your belly and thighs after a warm shower or a bath.
- Take care of yourself - keep bare skin away from sun exposure and be careful you don't run, jump, knock and bump into things when you're heavily pregnant as this can actually encourage stretch marks.
© Nils Jorgensen/Rex Features