First Trimester
Body changes in pregnancy: 12 tips for pregnancy body beauty
  
Stretch marks in pregnancy
Stretch marks in pregnancy


Stretch marks affect almost 8 in 10 women during their pregnancy. They appear because of rapid weight gain and the effect of hormones. Even Ultimo model Nicola McLean has pregnancy stretch marks (pictured).

How to avoid stretch marks in pregnancy:

  • Keep your skin moisturised by using a stretch mark cream for pregnant women on a daily basis.
  • We like Derma Mum Stretch Mark Cream and Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Tummy Butter for Stretch Marks - available from all good chemists.
  • Gently massage the cream into your belly and thighs after a warm shower or a bath.
  • Take care of yourself - keep bare skin away from sun exposure and be careful you don't run, jump, knock and bump into things when you're heavily pregnant as this can actually encourage stretch marks.

15/04/2012
