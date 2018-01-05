>
Relaxation during pregnancy
Relaxation should be one of your priorities. Even if you're used to living your life at 100mph, you need to make an effort to take your foot off the gas.

Get your shopping delivered, hire someone to help out with houeswork, explain to your other half how the vacuum works...

Advice for staying relaxed:

> Pregnancy yoga lessons will relieve little daily troubles and help you gently prepare for childbirth. Check out Netmums Local To You for details of your nearest classes.

> Our free pregnancy yoga videos offer a 30-minute course in relaxation that's safe and beneficial for your baby

> Plan time to relax with your friends, spend time with your family, etc.

> Sex is good for your morale... and your health. It's not bad for the baby either. If your sex drive has hit a low with your pregnancy, use the time for romance instead - a candlelit dinner, a relaxing bath together, or a very gentle shoulder massage.
