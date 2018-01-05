|
Body changes in pregnancy: 12 tips for pregnancy body beauty
Postures for pregnant women
You'll notice that your centre of gravity has changed. You'll twist your ankles more easily, lose your balance, etc. Your back may also start to ache!
Fashionistas should avoid high heels or stilettos, and instead opt for shoes that offer support to the feet.
Practice these positions to ease your back:
> Crouching down: sit your bum on your heels and keep your back straight.
> Picking an object up from the floor: crouch down as above and get back up slowly. Don't bend from the middle.
> Getting out of bed: move onto your side, cross the upper leg over the lower one and use your hands to sit up straight.
> Releasing tension from your back: after a long day, lie on the floor with your lower legs supported on the sofa and a 90 degree bend in your knees. This flattens your spine and provides relief.
As the months go by, these movements will become familiar and you'll take this instability in your stride.
