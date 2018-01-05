Postures for pregnant women





Fashionistas should avoid You'll notice that your centre of gravity has changed. You'll twist your ankles more easily, lose your balance, etc. Your back may also start to ache!Fashionistas should avoid high heels or stilettos, and instead opt for shoes that offer support to the feet.

Practice these positions to ease your back:

> Crouching down: sit your bum on your heels and keep your back straight.

> Picking an object up from the floor : crouch down as above and get back up slowly. Don't bend from the middle.