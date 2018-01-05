In this article























Linea nigra - dark line on the belly in pregnancy





During the second trimester of your pregnancy , a dark, vertical, brown line known as the "Linea Nigra" appears on many women. It can be faint or very dark.The linea nigra crosses the stomach vertically down to the pubic bone. It's essentially due to hormonal changes. It can start at the belly button or even above it.Not all women get it and it will disappear completely after your baby is born.

