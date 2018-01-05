Linea nigra - dark line on the belly in pregnancy

>
First Trimester
During the second trimester of your pregnancy, a dark, vertical, brown line known as the "Linea Nigra" appears on many women. It can be faint or very dark.

The linea nigra crosses the stomach vertically down to the pubic bone. It's essentially due to hormonal changes. It can start at the belly button or even above it.

Not all women get it and it will disappear completely after your baby is born.

Claire, 30: "I never used to like my tummy but since becoming pregnant, it's my favourite part of my body! To flaunt it, I bought myself some pretty maternity outfits that I've customised by adding a silk ribbon under the chest to highlight the roundness of my round tummy!"
