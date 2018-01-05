Breasts and pregnancy
Changes to your breasts are one of the first things you'll notice when you find out you're pregnant.
- Soreness
- Swelling
- Discharge from nipples
- Expanding areola
- Stretch marks
How to take care of your breasts during pregnancy
> Moisturise:
Use your stretch mark
cream on your breasts too. Massage yourself gently, making circular movements: this will encourage the product to penetrate the skin and will activate circulation. Avoid stimulating the nipples as this is linked to contractions
!
>
A blast of cold water
revives blood flow and relieves heaviness.
> Wear an appropriate bra:
Go for a supportive bra without underwiring. Obviously, you'll only need it for a few months but it will support your breasts properly and you'll feel more comfortable.
> Avoid exposure to the sun:
or if you can't avoid it, protect yourself with a very high level of sun protection (SPF 50+). The sun can in fact encourage the appearance of brown patches of melasma and stretch marks.