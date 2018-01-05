>
First Trimester
Breasts and pregnancy
Changes to your breasts are one of the first things you'll notice when you find out you're pregnant.

  • Soreness
  • Swelling
  • Discharge from nipples
  • Expanding areola
  • Stretch marks

How to take care of your breasts during pregnancy

> Moisturise: Use your stretch mark cream on your breasts too. Massage yourself gently, making circular movements: this will encourage the product to penetrate the skin and will activate circulation. Avoid stimulating the nipples as this is linked to contractions!

>A blast of cold water revives blood flow and relieves heaviness.

> Wear an appropriate bra: Go for a supportive bra without underwiring. Obviously, you'll only need it for a few months but it will support your breasts properly and you'll feel more comfortable.

> Avoid exposure to the sun: or if you can't avoid it, protect yourself with a very high level of sun protection (SPF 50+). The sun can in fact encourage the appearance of brown patches of melasma and stretch marks.


Tags First Trimester Key concerns Second Trimester Third Trimester
