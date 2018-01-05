In this article























Breasts and pregnancy

Changes to your breasts are one of the first things you'll notice when you find out you're pregnant.

Soreness

Swelling

Discharge from nipples

Expanding areola

Use your stretch mark cream on your breasts too. Massage yourself gently, making circular movements: this will encourage the product to penetrate the skin and will activate circulation. Avoid stimulating the nipples as this is linked to contractions revives blood flow and relieves heaviness.Go for a supportive bra without underwiring. Obviously, you'll only need it for a few months but it will support your breasts properly and you'll feel more comfortable.or if you can't avoid it, protect yourself with a very high level of sun protection (SPF 50+). The sun can in fact encourage the appearance of brown patches of melasma and stretch marks.