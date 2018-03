In this article























Skin problems during pregnancy

Hormone disruption often leads to minor skin damage of some sort, particularly on the face. You may notice: Spots

Blackheads

Melasma (brown sun spots known as The Mask of Pregnancy)

Dry, flaky skin or excess oil Top tips:



> Tap water often has high levels of calcium which can dry out your skin. Make sure you moisturise every morning and night.



> Gently



> Don't worry if you get brown sun spots appearing. This is known as melasma and is due to hormonal changes and sun damage. It usually fades after the > Ask the pharmacist's opinion before buying any beauty products. Stick to organic products as your body absorbs harsh chemicals which can be passed onto your baby > Tap water often has high levels of calcium which can dry out your skin. Make sure you moisturise every morning and night.> Gently exfoliate every couple of weeks to get rid of dead skin cells and use a hydrating mask to deeply nourish the skin.> Don't worry if you get brown sun spots appearing. This is known as melasma and is due to hormonal changes and sun damage. It usually fades after the birth