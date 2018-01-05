>
First Trimester
Body changes in pregnancy: 12 tips for pregnancy body beauty
  
Skin problems during pregnancy
Skin problems during pregnancy


Hormone disruption often leads to minor skin damage of some sort, particularly on the face. You may notice:
  • Spots
  • Blackheads
  • Melasma (brown sun spots known as The Mask of Pregnancy)
  • Dry, flaky skin or excess oil

Top tips:

> Ask the pharmacist's opinion before buying any beauty products. Stick to organic products as your body absorbs harsh chemicals which can be passed onto your baby.

> Tap water often has high levels of calcium which can dry out your skin. Make sure you moisturise every morning and night.

> Gently exfoliate every couple of weeks to get rid of dead skin cells and use a hydrating mask to deeply nourish the skin.

> Don't worry if you get brown sun spots appearing. This is known as melasma and is due to hormonal changes and sun damage. It usually fades after the birth.
