Skin problems during pregnancy
Hormone disruption often leads to minor skin damage of some sort, particularly on the face. You may notice:
- Spots
- Blackheads
- Melasma (brown sun spots known as The Mask of Pregnancy)
- Dry, flaky skin or excess oil
Top tips:
> Ask the pharmacist's opinion before buying any beauty
products. Stick to organic products as your body absorbs harsh chemicals which can be passed onto your baby
.
> Tap water often has high levels of calcium which can dry out your skin. Make sure you moisturise every morning and night.
> Gently exfoliate
every couple of weeks to get rid of dead skin cells and use a hydrating mask to deeply nourish the skin.
> Don't worry if you get brown sun spots appearing. This is known as melasma and is due to hormonal changes and sun damage. It usually fades after the birth
.