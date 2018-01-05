In this article























Hair removal and pregnancy

One of the positives of your pre-occupied pregnant body is that all non-essential bodily functions are slowed down. You'll probably find hair re-growth is slow! Yay! Bikini wax when pregnant





On the day you give Waxing is safe for pregnant women however you will be much more sensitive down there so it'll probably hurt more!On the day you give birth , the midwife may shave your pubic hair if you have an episiotomy or a Caesarean. Regrowth from shaving your pubic area can be painful and cause in-grown hairs so having a wax is actually quite a good way to avoid this. Shaving legs when pregnant





Barbara, 25: "Towards the end of my pregnancy, it was my sister who took care of waxing my legs! We had a right laugh and it was much cheaper than going to a salon!"



This gets trickier the more pregnant you become. Ask your partner or a friend to help or go for a wax at a salon instead.

