>
>
>
Key concerns

Diet during pregnancy: Foods to avoid and healthy eating

 
Diet during pregnancy: Foods to avoid and healthy eating
In this article
Diet during pregnancy: Foods to avoid and healthy eating

Diet during pregnancy: Foods to avoid and healthy eating   

There's so much to think about when you're pregnant and getting ready for your little one. But there's one thing that really is worth thinking about and that's your diet during pregnancy.

You'll want to do everything to can to protect your baby and make sure that they are born healthy. Making sure you eat well while you are pregnant is one way to do this.

We spoke to Sue Macdonald, midwife at the Royal College of Midwives to ask her about the best diet during pregnancy.

She told us that eating healthily while you are pregnant is good for many reasons - it is healthy for your baby, for your body and it means that you'll have a healthy eating pattern when your baby arrives.

Sue told us that you could write a whole book on this topic, but she gave us a little introduction to the foods that we should have more of when we are pregnant, the ones we should avoid, which vitamins are good to take and how many extra calories we really should be eating when pregnant.
Sophie Herdman
30/12/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         