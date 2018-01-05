>
>
>
Key concerns
Diet during pregnancy: Foods to avoid and healthy eating
  
Food to avoid
In this article

Food to avoid


There's lots that you can and should eat while you are pregnant, but there are also some foods that you should try to avoid.

Refined food

Well, it's a pretty obvious that refined food like Big Macs and takeaways aren't great for you, but you should especially try to avoid them during pregnancy. There's no need to cut them out all together of course, pregnancy is tricky enough without having to cut out your beloved Saturday night Chinese. But try to cut down those kind of meals to once a week or, even better, once a month.

Unpasteurised cheese

Most cheese is pasteurised nowadays, so you should be ok, but there's no harm in checking. Unpasteurised cheese is risky as it can cause listeria.

Unwashed salad and veg

It's best to always wash your salad and vegetables when you are pregnant, putting them in salted water is even better.

Soft boiled eggs

Try to avoid soft boiled eggs while you're pregnant as they are associated with a risk of salmonella. Free range eggs are less risky.

Caffeine 

Women are often told to give up caffeine during pregnancy. It's best to reduce caffeine intake to one or two a day, and maybe opt for a milky cappuccino over a double espresso.
Sophie Herdman
30/12/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Jessica Albas maternity styleDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         