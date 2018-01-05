In this article









Food to avoid

There's lots that you can and should eat while you are pregnant, but there are also some foods that you should try to avoid.

Unpasteurised cheese



Unwashed salad and veg



Soft boiled eggs



Caffeine



Well, it's a pretty obvious that refined food like Big Macs and takeaways aren't great for you, but you should especially try to avoid them during pregnancy . There's no need to cut them out all together of course, pregnancy is tricky enough without having to cut out your beloved Saturday night Chinese. But try to cut down those kind of meals to once a week or, even better, once a month.Most cheese is pasteurised nowadays, so you should be ok, but there's no harm in checking. Unpasteurised cheese is risky as it can cause listeria.It's best to always wash your salad and vegetables when you are pregnant , putting them in salted water is even better.Try to avoid soft boiled eggs while you're pregnant as they are associated with a risk of salmonella. Free range eggs are less risky.Women are often told to give up caffeine during pregnancy . It's best to reduce caffeine intake to one or two a day, and maybe opt for a milky cappuccino over a double espresso.