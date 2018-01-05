In this article









Food to eat

When you're pregnant you should really just try to have a balanced diet, which means eating a bit of most foods. But there are certain foods in partciular that you should focus on.



Fruit and Veg



Yep it's an obvious one but you should make sure that you have the recommended five pieces of fruit and veg a day. Try not to have five of the same thing though, five bananas isn't as good as five different types of fruit. Oh, and potatoes don't count, sorry!



Protein



It's really important to eat plenty of protein when you are pregnant because there's lots of cell production going on and protein helps this. Protein helps things to grow and it helps the healing process. Meat and fish are really good, if you're a vegeatarian try to eat more pulses and seeds that are rich in protein.



Calcium



Your baby will be taking a lot of calcium from you so you need to stock up (pregnant women often have to go to the dentist more because of a lack of calcium). Cheese and milk are good as is yoghurt.



Carbohydrates



If you don't have carbs at the moment, make sure you do while pregnant. Brown or mixed bread is better than pure white.



