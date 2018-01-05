Which vitamins to have

It's good to stock up on vitamins while you're pregnant. Tablets can help, but it's best to try to get the following vitamins through food.

Vitamin C



This is a great one for while you're pregnant. It's hard to store Vitamin C, which is what makes it hard to boost your levels of it, but lightly cooking your vegetables can help.



Vitamin B, C and D



These are all good for repairing cells, fighting infection and healing. All of these vitamins can be found in meat and veg.



Folic Acid



This is good to have at the beginning of your pregnancy because it reduces the chance of Spina Bifida.



Iron



Some women find that their iron levels are low and might need to eat more iron rich food like spinach, beef and butternut squash.