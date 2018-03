In this article









How many extra calories to eat

People always talk about eating for two. So considering a women's average calorie intake should be 2,000, you'd think that this meant she should have 4,000 calories a day, but that's not true.



You should only actually increase your calorie intake by 200 to 300 calories.



And be careful about what those extra calories are. If you decide to make that an extra chocolate bar a day it's going to be a lot harder to lose that weight post-pregnancy.