First Trimester
Holidaying when pregnant
Sun exposure during pregnancy

 

Sun exposure during pregnancy
It's a known fact that exposure to the sun can be harmful, but pregnant women have extra reasons to fear the sun.

Nicknamed the 'mask of pregnancy' (chloasma),any sundamage you get during your pregnancy can be extra brutal.

Mainly These brown marks are caused by a combination of sun exposure and hormonal change. The discreet brown line that forms along your stomach during pregnancy will turn dark brown if you expose it to the sun. And it goes without saying that you should avoid UV sunbeds and tanning pills.


Advice:
- Don't go out in the sun between midday and 4pm, and don't expose your face.
- Wear a big hat and make sure you drink plenty of water.
- If you do go out in the sun, use sun protection with a high SPF (sun protection factor), apply it half an hour before going out and reapply every two hours. And as you'll be very sensitive to smell, sniff your sun cream before you buy.
- If you're desperate to get a bit of colour, fake it!




  
  
10/06/2012
First Trimester Second Trimester Third Trimester
Article Plan Holidaying when pregnant
