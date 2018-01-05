The benefits of water during pregnancy

The benefits of water are endless!



- Bathing in sea water is strongly recommended: the iodine in the water helps to activate your metabolism and burn fat and protein.



- When you're in the water you feel light and can temporarily forget about the weight of your bump.



- Bathing in the sea has a calming, relaxing effect too, which is perfect for if you're feeling anxious.



- In the sea or in a swimming pool, swimming is an excellent sport for easing your body, strengthening the muscles in the stomach, back, kidneys and thighs, and making your joints and perineum more supple. You can swim right up until you give birth, as long as your cervix is closed.



- Also a little known benefit is that holding your breath underwater is a very good exercise that will improve your breathing for when you go into labour.





