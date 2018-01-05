- Siestas and pregnancy

>
First Trimester
Holidaying when pregnant
The further into your pregnancy you are, the more tired you feel; it's perfectly normal! Bouts of tiredness or "hypersomnia" are caused by the pregnancy hormone progesterone. On top of that, the weight of your baby starts to take its toll on you physically in the last few months.

At the end of your pregnancy, your sleep patterns will also be interrupted by baby moving, the size of your bump and the pressure exerted on your bladder which makes visits to the toilet more frequent.

Siestas are ideal for relieving fatigue. Resting up will take some of the strain off your body, veins and spine, and will do wonders for your mood too! If you can't manage to sleep, lie down with your legs elevated to facilitate blood flow.

Advice:
The best time to take a siesta is at the start of the afternoon, when you get that "drained" feeling. Even a short siesta is enough to perk you up.




  
 
10/06/2012
First Trimester Second Trimester Third Trimester
