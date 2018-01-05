>
First Trimester
Holidaying when pregnant
When to go on holiday when you're pregnant

 

If you're looking to plan a relaxing trip abroad, when's the best time to go?

During the first trimester, there's always a risk of miscarriage, you may feel fragile and suffer from frequent bouts of nausea, which might not make things ideal.

Pregnancy is a wonderful adventure, but its also a time of deep physical and psychological changes, and you'll need time to adapt.

However, don't wait until the third trimester because by then you'll be overcome with tiredness and you'll struggle to get about. And you shouldn't travel after the 7th month, mainly because of the risk of premature birth.

By process of elimination second trimester is it!

