>
>
>
First Trimester
Quiz: how baby develops in the womb

The changing position of the fetus in the uterus

 

- The changing position of the fetus in the uterus


Question 10/12 :

Your baby generally changes position, in order to be positioned head-down:
 •  Around the 5th month
 •  During the 7th or 8th month
 •  A week before birth


  
  


10
Parenting Editor
29/07/2010

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeFoods that you can easily grow at home
Stars who married the same person twice ...Winter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         