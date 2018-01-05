Albums
Quiz: how baby develops in the womb
Weight of fetus at 5 months
Question 8/12 :
During the fifth month, your baby's weight reaches about:
• 500 grams
• 1300 grams
• 1600 grams
8
Baby development week by week | My new baby blog
The Third Month Of Pregnancy
Baby's third month
Pregnancy - Tips for Getting Pregnant & Being Healthy - Sofeminine
Parenting Editor
29/07/2010
Article Plan
Baby's development in the womb
▼
Questions on the development of the fetus
Implantation: embryo attaching itself to the uterus wall
Baby's first heartbeats
Examination to see baby
Fetal develoment at 3 months
Your baby's development: appearance of fingers
Fetal develoment at 4 months
Weight at 5 months
Your baby's sense of taste
The changing position of the fetus in the uterus
Your baby's heartbeat and heart rate
Premature birth: when is labour classed as premature?
