>
>
>
First Trimester
Quiz: how baby develops in the womb

Examination to see baby

 

- Examination to see baby


Question 4/12 :

The examination that lets mums see their baby develop is called an:
 •  X-ray
 •  Ultrasound
 •  MRI


  
  


4
Parenting Editor
29/07/2010

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures The massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         